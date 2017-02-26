HAFIZABAD - Pakistan Awami Tehreek Central General Secretary Khurram Nawaz Gandapur claimed that autocracy is maintained in the country under the garb of democracy, alleging the rulers and elite are sucking blood of the masses.

“The rulers should be held accountable for Modal Town carnage and the nation should play its role for revolution in the country under the leadership of Dr Tahirul Qadri. PAT general Secretary Khurram Nawaz Gandapur was addressing a press conference here at Press Club Hafizabad.

PAT Naib Nazim Engineer Muhammad Rafiq Najum, Coordinator Mehmoodul Hassan Jaffary, District president Malik Shafiqur Rehman, vice president Gulazar Hussain Chahon and a large number of workers were also present on the occasion.

The PAT stalwart pointed that under a democratic system, justice is dispensed free of cost and the responsibility of education and healthcare facilities remain with the government. “But corruption and injustice are prevailing in the country under the umbrella of the rulers, he regretted.

He alleged that ministers are engaged to hide corruption of the rulers by playing “Kabadi, Kabadi”.

He claimed that at the end of Musharraf regime, the nation was under the burden of 37 billion dollars foreign loans, which has now rose to 71 billion dollars under the “democratic rulers.”

Mr Gandapur said that Dr Tahirul Qadri is struggling for promoting real democracy in the country, adding that if the masses want to save future of their children, they would have to expel rulers through the power of their vote.

“The rulers had offered Rs500 million per victim of the Model Town carnage to exonerate themselves of case but Dr Tahirul Qadari had rejected the offer and declined any compromise on the blood of innocent people,” Mr Gandapur claimed, adding that the PAT demands capital punishment for the murderers.

He said that elimination of terrorism is need of the hour but the country is drowning in swamp of corrupt which is the biggest threat then terrorism.