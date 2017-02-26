KARACHI - A day after veteran Sindh politician Irfanullah Marwat announced joining Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of Asif Ali Zardari, called the former provincial minister a sick man.

Irfanullah Marwat, a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), met Asif Zardari at Bilawal House yesterday and announced his decision to join the PPP.

In response to a tweet about Marwat joining the PPP, Bakhtawar Bhutto said that he should be rotting in a jail cell somewhere instead.

“Sick man should be rotting in a jail cell somewhere not coming anywhere near #PPP. Party that was led by a woman will not tolerate such ppl,” she said. Bakhtawar’s angry outburst came after a Twitter user shared a 1991 news report which claimed that Marwat was behind the gang rape of a Karachi woman to punish her for her links to Bhutto family.