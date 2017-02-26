KAMOKE - Under the alleged police patronage, brothels here have become safe havens for gambling, drug-peddling and other unlawful activities which have raised serious concerns among citizens.

According to the report of a survey conducted by this correspondent, drug-peddling is overtly being carried out in localities - Purani Abadi, Salamatpura, Bilal Park, Mandiala Road, Kisoki Road, Chandni Chowk and Faisal Town.

“The most horrible thing is that the police protect these nurseries of the drug-peddlers where gambling and other unlawful activities are carried out,” the residents said. They informed this correspondent that Rani Bibi is a notorious drug-peddler who sells heroine in Kossoki Road locality. Similarly, another woman Dogri runs a brothel in the locality where policemen and youth of the area come every evening and spend several hours. Moreover, gambling is another disgusting practice which is carried out overtly in every nook and corner of the city.

Citizens expressed grave concerns over the overt sale of drugs, saying the drug-peddling and other illegal activities have been destroying moral values of the youth in the area.

They demanded the authorities concerned to look into the matter and take effective steps to curb all the illegal activities in Kamoke.

When contacted, DSP (circle) Ilyas Adil Sheikh said that planning is underway to launch a vigorous crackdown on all such elements.