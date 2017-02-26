Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali met with Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif today to discuss prevailing security concerns.

The meeting between the two high level military and civilian leaders was centered around security arrangements in Punjab and the current situation of the recently launched operation Radd ul Fisad. The Chief Minister expressed confidence in the operation on the occasion and said that he believed Radd ul Fisad would rid the province and subsequently the country of its terror problem.

The CM also took the time to acknowledge the sacrifices made made by the armed forces in the war against terror. He was determined to help the army see the operation through and put an end to terrorism in whatever way possible.