SADIQABAD - The country cannot be developed until the youth is educated in their national language, Pakistan Qaumi Zaban Tehreek (PQZT) office-bearers said.

Talking to media here at Sadiqabad Press Club, they regretted that despite the Supreme Court’s orders, Urdu could not be implemented as an official language so far. They reminded Quaid-e-Azam statements regarding implementation of Urdu as an official language. They said that Urdu is widely understood in the country, raising a question when all the subjects can be taught in Urdu, why they are being taught in English? “It is need of the hour to teach our youth in Urdu to enabling them work for betterment of the country rather fulfilling Western interests,” they pointed out. They urged the government to ensure teaching of medical, engineering, law and other educational programs in Urdu so that the students could be developed as real experts of their subjects.

PQZT founder Ishtiaq Ahmed, President Aziz Zafar Azad, Lahore president Prof Saleem Hashmi and others were also present on the occasion.