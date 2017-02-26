MULTAN - Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has supported Rangers deployment in Punjab and said that the Ranger operation in the province will achieve positive results.

Talking to PPP Australia chapter president Hanif Muqaddam here on Saturday, he said that the PPP always opposed and condemned terrorism in the country. He said that he believes that the Rangers operation in Punjab would also turn out to be successful like that of Karachi.

He said that work on reorganisation of the party is in progress and soon new structure would be completed across the country. Referring to cancellation of Multan public meeting, he said that the prevailing law and order situation in the country led to the postponement of the event. “But we’ll announce a new date very soon,” he declared.