PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami Fata chapter announced to stage a three-day sit-in outside Governor House from Sunday against exclusion of Fata reforms from cabinet meeting’s agenda.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Fata chapter ameer Sardar Khan while addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday alleged that reforms in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were deliberately dropped from the federal cabinet’s meeting, which was regrettable and tantamount to depriving tribal people of their fundamental rights, he added. He said federal government was not sincere to bring about a change in the lives of tribal people by ending a British-era draconian law imposed upon the tribal people.

Flanked by JI tribal leader Zarnoor Afridi, Shah Faisal Afridi, Shahjehan Afridi, and Zahidullah, Sardar said that the pathetic and ignoring attitude of the government would create a sense of deprivation among the tribal people. He also termed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his cabinet as a major hurdle in the way of bringing reforms in Fata.

JI Fata ameer further said fundamental rights were being violated under the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) in Fata. “The tribesmen don’t have access to judicial system, while provincial assembly cannot legislate for them”, he said. He termed Fata as open-air prison in current scenario. He added that tribal people were deprived of basic health and education facilities, besides roads infrastructure was also hampering development process in tribal areas.

Sardar Khan also said his party had initiated a movement for the rights of the tribal people due to which government-led committee was proposed a reforms package to merge FATA with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Similarly, he said, a bill was also moved by Fata parliamentarians relating to Fata merger with KP, which was unanimously endorsed by both the houses of the parliament.

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMap) have become a hurdle by opposing the merger, he said. He alleged that JUI-F and PkMAP were not sincere to give constitutional rights to tribal people.

The JI Fata ameer further said the ball was now in the prime minister’s court. He vowed to support the merger of Fata with KP as to give them all basic rights and facilities like people in other parts of the country.

Sardar Khan informed that JI had observed black day against dropping of Fata reforms during federal cabinet meeting on February 16. We are going to stage a protest sit-in outside Governor House in Peshawar from February 26 to 28, while party would ensure participation in a set-in in Islamabad on March 12. He said that if government failed to revise its stance about Fata reforms the JI would hold a protest long march toward Islamabad in April.

WAJIDULLAH