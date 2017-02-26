Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) Nasir Khan Durrani will retire from his post on March 16, next month, reported media.

According to details the KP government is probing to use the expertise of the IG who is famous for his police reforms, after his retirement.

He will most probably be appointed as Chairman Public Service Commission in KP, reports said.

Furthermore, the provincial government has started to consider three officers, namely Akhtar Ali Shah, Kaleem Imam and Syed Salahuddin, as Nasir Durrani's replacement.