CHAKWAL - A man has killed his wife for the honour at Village Chak Norang in the in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station.

According to police, Asif Khan killed his wife Salma Bibi after he found her with another man identified as Adeel. The accused with the help of his friend Arsalan caught the two in an objectionable condition. The three strangulated Salma on the spot while Adeel escaped the scene.

Police arrested Asif and a case has been registered against him.

Meanwhile, the young trainee pilot, Moaaz bin Asad, who was killed in Faisalabad after a small plane crashed, was also laid to rest at village Mohra Shareef Chakwal. His last funeral was attended by a large number. The instructor of the plane, Muhammad Ahmed, was laid to rest at village Jasial Tehsil Talagang. Moaaz was getting training as a commercial pilot.