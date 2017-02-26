GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat celebrated International Mother Language Day at Hafiz Hayat Campus. The Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) organised a host of activities including an intellectual debate session.

A walk was also taken out which culminated in a cake-cutting ceremony outside the VC secretariat. Dr Ghulam Ali led the walk. The participants held banners and placards with various slogans calling for the promotion of regional languages.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum, who received the participants of the walk, cut a cake along with Dr Ghulam Ali in the presence of the deans, directors, head of departments and a large number of students.

“Our mother tongue is the most significant part of our identity and considered one of the basic human rights. Multilingualism is a force that can be used to harness various social and economic benefits,” said the vice chancellor in his address on the occasion.

Earlier, Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid was a keynote speaker at the intellectual debate session titled “Sustainable future through multilingual education” at the central hall of the Quaid-e-Azam Library.

“Our mother tongue brings our personality to the fore. Those treat their mother tongue with abject worthlessness, in a manner of speaking, put themselves and their culture in self-abasing humiliation,” Sheikh Rashid said.

Others who spoke about the importance of multilingualism included Dr Riaz Ahmad Mangrio (in Sindhi), Prof. Raza-e-Mustafa (in Punjabi and Rangri), Prof. Aamir Jamil Khan Batwai (in Baluchi), Senior Librarian Imran Siddiqui (in Saraiki), Ansaar Ali (in Sheena) and Dean Faculty of Arts Dr Fareeshullah (in Pushto).

Dr Ghulam Ali thanked the speakers, teachers and students for actively participating in the mother tongue day celebrations.