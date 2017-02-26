MIRPUR (AJK) - Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) has clinched the top ‘W’ ranking securing 86.47 percent marks assessed and determined by Quality Assurance Agency of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

The regulatory authority monitors the academic activities of the varsities in Pakistan and AJK, official sources said.

In a recent letter addressed to Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman, the Quality Assurance Agency said, “The progress of implementation of IQA Mechanism of the esteemed varsity - MUST was assessed on already defined parameters that obtained 86.47 per cent score.”

“It is appreciated that under your dynamic leadership, the progress of Ontrnal Quality Assurance (IQA) Mechanism at your DAI is accelerating in a well-organized manner. It is expected that the progress will further enhance in coming future,” it said.

It may be added that the Quality Assurance Agency got the mandate to enhance the quality of education of all Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIs) through Internal and External Quality Assurance Mechanism. In this connection, Internal Quality Assurance (IQA) Mechanism is implemented in all DAIs which is assessed on annual basis by QAA, HEC, through score card system.

Vice Chancellor unveiled the recently-granted top ‘W’ rating status with 86.47 per cent score this year to the MUST by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

He said the exceptional laurels achieved by the MUST varsity in a short span of last three years for the delivery of the quality higher education in line with the criteria set by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.