KASUR - A PML-N UC chairman along with 10 gamblers was arrested during a raid on a gambling den here on Saturday.

The police raided the gambling being run by Kanganpur UC chairman Ejaz Tangrian at Mohallah Muhammad Nagar.

According to police, a B-Division Police team raided a gambling den at Mohallah Muhammad Nagar and arrested 11 gamblers including PML-N Kanganpur UC. The police said that Ejaz had won the UC election as an independent candidate and later joined the PML-N. “He has been running a gambling den in the area since long, the police claimed.

The other gamblers arrested during the raid are: Nadeem Khalid, Abbas, Nazir, Munir, Amanat, Atif, Nasir, Latif and Parvez. The police recovered Rs51,000, 10 cellphones, four motorcycles and a car from their possession. The police also registered a case against them and put them behind bars.