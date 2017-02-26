The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources is in the process of preparing a comprehensive report containing the data of natural gas supply and its consumption across the country, after massive theft revelations of the commodity.

The ministry recently made startling disclosures before the senate standing committee that 83 percent gas supply to Balochistan was going unbilled, while Rs20 million gas theft was revealed in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on daily basis.

"All details including volume of gas supply, theft, illegal connections, domestic and commercial consumers province-wise are being furnished, aiming at devising a strategy to prevent financial loss to national exchequer," the official sources told APP.

The official also said that the total number of consumers in the Balochistan province was around 260,000 and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) was currently supplying 180 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) gas against the total requirement of 130 mmcfd gas.

Regarding commodity losses, the official mentioned that 12 mmcfd gas was being supplied to Qalat and Ziarat areas against their demand of 7 mmcfd gas, but only 2.5 mmcfd gas reached there.

It is expected that the consumers' complaints regarding low gas pressure and gas-load management will be resolved after rectification of identified problems.