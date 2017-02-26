Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria on Sunday said given unique geo strategic location, Pakistan offers most economic route to the regional countries for trade, reports Radio Pakistan.

In an interview, he said the ECO Summit will adopt vision 2015 in which the member countries will give a commitment to develop infrastructure projects for regional countries.

He said it is also the vision of the prime minister to integrate the region through infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile in a twitter message, the Foreign Office says improvement in economic fundamentals has raised Pakistan's credit rating to positive from stable.

Zakaria said that according to international rating agencies Pakistan average annual GDP growth will be increased from 4.7 percent to 5.5 during next three years.

He said world rating institutions have revised economic performance of the country from B Minus to B with stable outlook last year.

The FO said, over the past twelve years, the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) member states have been collaborating to accelerate pace and regional development.