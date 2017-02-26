LAHORE - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan and America have good ties and they have no option other than to live with each other.

Ahsan Iqbal said the foreign policy of a country is based on its national interests and Pakistan needs to maintain its relations with the US keeping in view the current regional situation.

“Donald Trump is the elected president of a super power and we have to frame our policies accepting this fact,” Ahsan said while speaking at a seminar on the subject of ‘New American Administration and Pakistan’s Strategy’ organised by Pakistan Institute of National Affairs (PINA) at Quaid-i-Azam Library here yesterday.

PINA President Altaf Hasan Qureshee, SM Zaffar, Sajjad Mir and others also spoke on the occasion.

Ahsan said Pakistan and other countries have no option about Donald Trump, who is now elected president of US. Keeping this fact in view, Pakistan will have to reevaluate its policies to continue relations with the US under new administration of Trump. He said there was no permanent friendship or permanent enmity in foreign policy as it is framed purely on national interest of a country. He said the US and Pakistan have commonalities in their national interests and policies as both want elimination of terrorism, ISIS and establishing durable peace in Afghanistan, therefore, both can move forward in this direction.

He said job creation was another priority of the US government and Pakistan could play its role in development of American industry while becoming part of its high chain supply and value addition on mutually beneficial basis. Pakistan should attract major US companies by ending the policy of traditional thinking and sentiments and formulating foreign policies based more on economic development, he said adding, it would also promote trade diplomacy between the two countries.

The minister said Trump had also expressed his willingness to improve ties with Pakistan during his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as well as with Pakistan Ambassador to America. This message, he hoped, will give new direction and impetus to Pak-US bilateral ties. The US has always been a ‘knowledge economy’ and its educational institutions have greater impact on the global economies, he said.

Ahsan said the 20th century had been the century of political concepts but the 21st century is of economic ideology. Only that country can advance at global level which has an ability of wealth creation; its justified distribution; and efficient in ensuring its sustainability on competitive basis, he added.

He cited that now European countries, Central Asia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran and UK etc were eying Pakistan and showing their keen interest to be part of the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor).

Ahsan said opposition parties creating hue and cry against federal government just for political point scoring, could not bring forth even a single scandal of corruption against the PML-N government, which has since its inception been executing developmental projects worth billions of rupees. He said these opposition parties, however, failed to eliminate corruption in the provinces, where they governed.

PINA secretary general Altaf Hasan Qureshee recalled, “It was US that attended our first anniversary of independence with great enthusiasm. US gave unparallel reception to Pakistan’s first prime minister’s visit to that country.” Qureshee said that a number of democratic ideas in US constitution, such as basic rights and human rights have their genesis in the Quran.

Veteran Jurist SM Zafar said foreign policy of a country depends on the interest of that country. If the interests of two countries converge, the foreign policy between the two takes positive shape.

“With the new president in US, we should see how far the interests of our own country fall in line with the US and wait for the process of history to take its course and affect changes if any in the binary relations. We should not accelerate the pace of differences unnecessarily between the two countries.”

Prof Shabbir Ahmad said three episodes have drastically impacted Pak-US relations viz 9/11, Sahalla Post and Abbottabad attacks. Muhammad Mehdi said he considers that issues of differences between US and Pakistan are of petty nature and can be resolved.

“In order to strengthen foreign policy, we should have a permanent foreign minister,” suggested Qayyum Nizami. Mrs. Sabahat Rafiq from Silicon Valley US gave a review of the upset results of US presidential election and suggested that Pakistan should focus on US Congress, think tanks and universities for developing relations with US.

Hussain Ahmad Shirazi said Huntington theorized that 21st century will witness the conflict of Islamic and Christian civilizations. Iraq and Afghanistan have faced destruction and now Syria is the target of annihilation. Prof Farooq Hasnat said America needed Pakistan in cold war era, but now with the arrival of Trump, present situation has changed. Former ambassador Javed Hussain said that Trump has focus on two issues. First is terrorism for which US wants Pakistan’s cooperation. Pakistan in this zone has a declared policy and some ambiguities, which needs to be addressed. Peace in Afghanistan is second concern of US for which Pakistan is a stakeholder. Political Analyst Muhammad Mehdi said that Pak-US relations can develop on mutual understanding and cooperation. There are good chances to work together for global peace especially in South Asia. Pakistani prime minister is a great asset in promoting good will and mutual trust.

Oman-based investor Javed Nawaz said, “We should strengthen the country by strengthening ourselves and shunning attitude of hatred.”