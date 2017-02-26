FAISALABAD - Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali yesterday claimed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will emerge victorious from the Panama case.

Talking to media at Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) headquarters here on Saturday, the PML-N outspoken MNA bashed the political opponents, saying the allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have been levelled without any evidence and “we have answered every question.”

The minister of state termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan ‘wanted’ and said he will soon be dragged to court handcuffs. He said that Imran Khan needs to be taught how to respect law. “It seems Imran Khan is the secretary to Jahangir Tareen and now we will play Twenty20 with the PTI chairman in every street,” he declared.

Abid Sher Ali criticized PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi as well and said that Mr Qureshi will have to answer for all the money that he takes from people in the shrines. He accused Qureshi of looting public by using religion and said he will have to answer about all this money to the Auqaf Department.

Abid Sher Ali did not forget to castigate Jahangir Tareen and said he deprived the farmers of their rights by getting the sugar mills closed in South Punjab. He also launched diatribe against Sheikh Rasheed, saying that the Awami Muslim League chief cannot give any money trail as he himself used to come on a scooter. He warned his opponents that nobody should expect any kind of relaxation or leniency from now onwards.

The state minister said that terrorists want to disrupt the progress in Pakistan and the terrorists and their facilitators would be dealt with iron. He admitted the significance of military courts and military operation in the country, saying both the military court and operation now are the need of the hour. “The PML-N has always supported military courts,” he claimed.

About Pakistan Super League (PSL), Abid Sher Ali said people want to see PSL final in Lahore, and “it will be a cowardly decision if we decide not to conduct the final in Lahore due to terrorists.” He also announced to see the final in stadium if it happens in Lahore.

Abid Sher Ali said it is point to ponder for the nation that Ayyan Ali was caught red handed while smuggling dollars, and yet she managed to leave the country.