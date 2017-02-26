LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Shehbaz Sharif Sunday chaired the apex committee session at CM House in Lahore to deliberate over hosting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 final in Lahore and analyzing the overall security situation of the province.

During the meeting, the ongoing counter-terrorism operation ‘Raddul Fasaad’ of the police and Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) was reviewed.

Participants of the meeting expressed satisfaction over the operation against terrorists, their facilitators and patronizers.

It was decided in the meeting to ensure the provision of foolproof security at the mosques, imambargahs and other places of worship.

The apex committee was likely to adopt an official stand in the meeting whether to conduct PSL final in Lahore or Dubai, but the ball is in Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s court now.

The security agencies have said in their respective reports that foolproof security will be given to all the players and spectators, but the committee has said that ultimate decision regarding PSL final will be taken by PM Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier announced to conduct PSL final of second edition at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 5, but the decision became doubtful after a fresh wave of terrorism hit parts of country including major cities like Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.