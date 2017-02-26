ISLAMABAD - The Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will likely attend the All Parties Conference (APC) called by the Pakistan People’s Party on March 4 and in this connection some high-level contacts between the two parties were made.

Sources in the government confirmed that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had played a key role in this regard and his efforts made the PPP leadership ends the boycott of the Parliamentary Parties’ huddle under the head of Speaker National Assembly handling the extension issue of military courts for another stint.

Sources further informed that PPP leadership was conveyed the message that the government representatives would join the APC called by the PPP on the issue of military courts’ extension and to discuss the overall implementation on National Action Plan and the gray areas needed to be focused on in coming days.

Parliamentary sources said that in the given situation the government wanted to give one time extension to the military courts and they knew it well that without the support of PPP it would not be possible because the requisite two-third strength in the Upper House could not be managed with their support. So in the given circumstances, the ruling PML-N would left with no choice but to appease the PPP.

These sources said that PPP wanted to take some credit on the issue and that was the reason the APC was called on the issue for which the PPP leaders were busy extending invitations and hopefully all major political forces would join them on this very important issue.

These sources said that PPP leadership would once again repeat its demands of appointing a full-fledge Foreign Minister in the country, revive the Parliamentary Committee on the National Security with the aim to have strong watch on the implementation of National Action Plan while the demand of getting the opposition’s tailored law on Panama probe become irrelevant till the verdict of the apex court on Panama Leaks.

On the other hand, the government had introduced changes in the draft bill for granting extension to the military courts in the light of the deliberations on the issue in the Parliamentary parties’ huddle a couple of days back wherein the participants had raised objection on some of the points in the draft bill.

To appease and address the concerns of the religious parties, some addition in the bill were introduced wherein it was stated that religious parties would be taken into confidence before taking action against any religious seminary or group for their involvement in any subversive activity.

However, the words of religion and sect were not deleted from the draft bill as demanded by some religious parties, including JUI-F and Jamaat Islami due to the pressure of other parties as previously too these parties had threatened that in case of deletion of these words from the 21st Constitutional Amendment Bill they would withdraw their support to it.

Sources said that the revised draft bill was given to the heads of all the parliamentary parties while the next meeting of the committee was also fixed for Tuesday (March 28) to deliberate on it.