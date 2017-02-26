SADIQABAD - Poets, through their works, reflect true image and realities of society, renowned poet Syed Suleiman Gilliani said.

Addressing a ceremony organised in his honour here, he said that poets should depict love, brotherhood, culture and anti-terror ideas in their works. On the occasion, he pointed out that the youth should be provided with opportunities of sports and literary competitions to keep them prevented from falling into the hands of terrorists. He also stressed the need for acting upon the noble teachings of Islam to become successful in this life and hereafter.