HAFIZABAD - The PPP supports Pakistan Army for eliminating the menace of terrorism and maintaining peace in the country, PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira declared.

“Though the government did not take any opposition party or Parliament into confidence prior to launching Operation Raddul Fasaad, the PPP backs Army in the fight for the protection of Pakistan and the nation.”

Qamar Zaman Kaira was talking to the media here at Hafizabad where he had come to offer condolence Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Ahsan Bhoon over the demise of his brother.

PPP General Secretary Afzal Chan, District Hafizabad President Malik Wazir Awan, District Secretary Information Syed Musadaq Shah and a large number of workers were also present on the occasion.

Mr Kaira claimed that the decision regarding launching operation Raddul Fasaad was taken in the absence of the Prime Minister who was in Turkey on officials visit.

He said that the establishment of Military Courts was a good step, but the PPP and people of the country have some reservations about the Military Courts. “The PPP is very clear in its support for the Military Courts in the large interest of the country to curb terrorism,” he added.

The PPP stalwart pointed out that whenever special laws were promulgated in the past, such laws were utilized against the PPP. “However, the PPP supports all anti-terrorism laws but these laws should not be utilized for political vendetta,” he emphasised.

Mr Kaira informed that the decision on deployment of Rangers in Punjab was taken after loss of precious lives, adding that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had demanded Rangers deployment and Karachi-like operation Punjab much earlier.

“Let see how much the Punjab government empowers the Rangers for a Karachi-like operation in Punjab,” he said. He claimed that the Prime Minister is helpless before his ministers who, in fact, are against the National Action Plan.

Mr Kaira further said that facilitators of terrorists are exited in the ranks and file of the government. “To eliminate terrorism, facilitators and factories of terrorists must be eradicated from the country,” he explained.