KARACHI - The Thar Desert area of Sindh lacks basic facilities of life and it needs special development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said during a press conference at the Insaf House on his return from a six-day visit to Thar, here on Saturday.

PTI Sindh President Dr Arif Alvi and Senior Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh were also present.

Qureshi said he had visited every village of Thar, met common people and gathered information from them about their problems. He thanked the Hur Jamaat, Sarwari Jamaat, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Asad Junejo and other leaders who had asked their followers and workers to accord him a warm welcome. He said that with the family of Pir Pagara they had relations spanning generations. He said that politically Pir Pagara had his own platform and he had his own political weight and reputation. He said that he would thank all the leaders who were kind enough during his recent visit to Tharparkar.

He also thanked the Hindu community who invited him to their temple on the occasion of their festival of Shivaratri. He said in Umerkot and Thar Hindus and Muslims were living with peace and love. He said that Hindus of Pakistan were patriotic people and they were even better Pakistanis than him. He said in the month of March he would again visit Sindh. He said that he would brief PTI Chairman Imran Khan about the results of the recent visit.

He said the political power of the PPP in Sindh should be accepted by all. He said it was right of every political party to indulge in politicking. He said the PPP knew how to attract different people, but an overloaded boat would ultimately sink.

He said the PPP had announced that it would convene an all-parties conference on the issue of military courts. He said he would consult his party, which would decide whether to attend it or not. He said the Operation Zarb-e-Azb was successful and personnel of law enforcement agencies rendered several sacrifices during this operation, but the government could not continue it.

He said that everyone knew why Pakistan needed military courts. He said that after the 21st amendment, the government got ample time of two years and it should have done a lot during this time, but the people knew what the government had done. “When all political parties were on the same page, why did the government fail to take decisive steps during these two years,” he asked?

He said after the Peshawar tragedy, “we ended our sit-in in the greater interest of the nation and country”. He said had the government given special powers to the Rangers in Punjab many sad incidents could have been avoided.

He asked, “Where are we heading as a nation and country?” He said that in the airplane mishap of Havelian many people, including Junaid Jamshed, lost their lives, but the investigation into this sad incident had yet to be made public. He said the rulers would forget these issues when the media would stop focusing on them. He said that Sehwan was the constituency of the chief minister of Sindh, but for three days no compensation was announced for the martyrs. He said many people told him that some injured were so poor that they could not even buy a water bottle. No one had mercy on these poor injured people.

He said that after a long debate consensus was developed on the 21st amendment. He said the sitting government, without consulting anyone, changed the draft of the military courts and no one was taken into confidence. He said that before taking such decisions the interests of the common man should be kept in mind.