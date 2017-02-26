KASUR - The alleged rapist and killer of a minor girl was shot dead by his accomplices while were being chased by the police here in the wee hours of Saturday.

The police said that the outlaw was wanted by the police in various cases of theft and robbery.

According to police, Shehbaz, a citizen made a call on 15 and informed the police that three robbers snatched a motorcycle and Rs6,000 from him near Paki Haveli in the Mustafabad Police precincts. On information, the police rushed to the spot and started chasing the robbers. The police also alerted all the nearby police stations through wireless messages.

Responding to the wireless alerts, the Saddr Police set up a picket near Bhalu Sua and spotted three suspects, riding two motorbikes. The police signalled them to stop but the accused resorted to firing and fled away towards Kasur city.

The police rushed after them but the robbers dismounted their bikes near Khara Bypass and started firing on the police which the police retaliated befittingly.

However as firing subsided and the policemen went ahead, they found one of the criminals injured. He identified himself as Mudassar alias Mudassari and told the police that he was shot at and injured by his accomplices. He also confessed to have been involved in several robbery and theft incidents. The accused also confessed to have abducted a seven-year-old minor girl whom he tortured to death after rape near Peruwala Road on Friday.

The police recovered a pistol and the snatched motorcycle from him. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The police have launched further investigation into the incident.