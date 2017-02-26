MULTAN - The members of High Court Bar Association Multan elected Sher Zaman as their president for the term 2017-18 in election held here on Saturday.

He secured 2,119 votes and defeated his opponent Jaffar Tayyar Bokhari with a lead of 427. Mr. Bokhari could get 1,692 votes.

The counting for General Secretary, Vice President and Finance Secretary offices was underway till filing of this report. Earlier, seven members of the executive council were elected unopposed.

The polling started amid tight security at 9am and continued without any interval till 5pm. The law enforcement agencies had made strict security arrangements and the election ended peacefully as no untoward incident was reported. Out of 6,023 registered voters, a total of 3,837 cast their votes.