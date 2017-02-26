Rawalpindi - Three family members including a school student sustained burn injuries due to gas-leak explosion in a house located at Mohala Shah Chan Chiragh, police informed on Saturday.

The injured persons were shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) Burn Unit by Rescue 1122 where they were identified as Shehnaz Bibi, and her two sons Adnan Risalat, and Iftikhar Risalat, police added. The condition of the lady was said to be critical.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Civil Line, Mian Imran, the family was residing in rented room in a house in Mohala Shah Chan Chirag, Gulistan Colony where the lady tried to ignite the gas stove for cooking last night but there was no gas. He added the lady had forgotten to switch off the stove and went to sleep.

SHO added that the lady got up at 4am and tried to burn the stove when a huge explosion occurred injuring the lady and the two sons critically.

The doctors, who are treating the patients, said the female sustained critical burn injuries and her condition is critical whereas the two other boys are stable. Police mentioned the happening of gas explosion in daily crime register.