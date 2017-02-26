MULTAN - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab Mian Maqsood Ahmad has said that the China-Pak Economic Corridor Project is a guarantee to the progress, prosperity and safety of Pakistan but we need to protect this project from the enemies as India and some other powers have hatched a series of conspiracies against it.

Addressing the participants of inaugural session of a two-day leadership training and management course organised by the JI Punjab here on Saturday, he said that India is continuously active against this project as it wants to foil it at all costs. “Indian premier Modi has hurled many threats during his speeches at public events. We need to take these threats seriously,” he noted. He asked the government to stop dreaming of taking the enemies of this project on board and take practical steps to thwart their designs. He said that the country is faced with a severe financial crisis, people are jobless and more than half of country’s population lived below poverty line. “Every new born is under debt of Rs1.17 lac. It is alarming and the rulers need to take serious steps to come out of this crisis,” he added. He said that some powers are involved in deterioration of the situation in the country under a vicious plan as they continuously targeted the CPEC project. He stressed upon the government to form such policies on emergency grounds which may give security to the lives and property of the masses. “The time has come to unveil the satanic alliance of India, Israel and the US and clear the motherland of their agents,” he added. He said that on one hand India is amassing latest arms from across the world while on the other hand Pakistan is faced with severe chaos and internal rift.

He warned that the judiciary and rulers invited the wrath of Allay Almighty by denying justice to the oppressed, promoting obscenity and interest-based businesses as well as refusing to give verdicts in light of Quran and Sunnah. “We do not want to make achievements considered a success by the PPP or PML-N rather we wanted such an achievement that could make Allah Almighty happy. He added that we needed to convert our lives in light of Quran and Sunnah and we should strive hard to enforce Islam in the country.