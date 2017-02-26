The Indian armed forces have carried out unprovoked and needless firing along the the Line of Control injuring four women in the Khoi Ratta region today according to the ISPR.

The firing had targeted civilian areas and all 4 of the injured were women including 2 young girls. The Pakistani armed forces responded in turn sending out shots in equal ferocity. Meanwhile the injured were transferred to a local hospital.

The firing comes in the wake of the Pakistani summons to the Indian High Commission over previous unprovoked firing by the Indian army which had taken the lives of 3 soldiers on February 13.

The incident is another in a long history of the Indian army making needless attacks on civilians and Pakistani army officials along the NoC.