CHICHAWATNI:- A woman gave birth to triplets after C-section (Caesarean) here on Saturday. Dr Ali Hassan, In-charge of a private hospital located in Faisal Colony, Chichwatni said that a woman with labour pain was brought to the hospital Saturday morning. The woman was operated upon by doctors and she became mother of three daughters. All the three newborn girls and their mother are stated to be in good health condition. Parents and family of the newborn girls have thanked Allah Almighty for being blessed with three girls.–INP