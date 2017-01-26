RAJANPUR -Ten police officials including a DSP and SHOs have been sacked over their links with Chuto Gang.

The sacked policemen included a DSP and SHOs of different police stations of Rajanpur and Bahawalnagar districts.

The action has been taken in light of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report and recommendation of the intelligence agencies.

The JIT report also recommended stern action against the sacked police officials.