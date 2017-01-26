PESHAWAR - Over 11 per cent people in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are drug users. The information was shared in a programme organised by Dost Foundation, a non-governmental organisation and KP Social Welfare Department at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday.

Social Welfare Department Director Muhammad Naeem said that the provincial government was taking serious efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs and for this purpose released Rs150 million grant to Dost Welfare Foundation. He said in this connection the provincial department had signed a memorandum of understanding with the foundation in 2014.

He added that the department with other government and semi-government organisations was working on drug users, adding that it is the responsibility of all individuals to fight for the menace of drug in the society.

Tariq Mahmood, representative of Dost Foundation said that the organisation was working since 2014 and around 700 drug users were provided treatment and rehabilitation facilities. He claimed that five rehabilitation centres were functional in Peshawar for drug users, adding that a 400-bed facility is available for children below the age of 18 years as well as for adults.

He informed that most of the drug users were HIV patients as around 182 HIV positive patients were referred to Hayatabad Medical Complex for treatment. He added that the menace of Ice drug was increasing day by day among the youth in KP and the government should take immediate steps to stop the menace at this stage.

He informed that 5,500 street drug users and around 850 children drug users were facilitated by the organisation, adding that 35 per cent patients had recovered and were spending normal life.