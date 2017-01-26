LAHORE - Veteran leader Syeda Abida Hussain has completed her book on the assassinated PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto and sent it to the Oxford University Press for publication (OUP).

In the book she has highlighted various aspects of the former Prime Minister’s life.

Some details of her personal interactions with Benazir Bhutto have also been given in the book, which will be available in the market in the near future.

This will be the second book of the leader from Jhang. Her first book “Power Failure: The Political Odyssey of a Pakistani Woman” was also published by the OUP.

A former Minister and Ambassador, Syed Abida Hussain plans to write another book on Begum Viqarun Nisa Noon.