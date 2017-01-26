HAFIZABAD- The district administration, in collaboration with fast food enterprises, arranged free lunch and dinner for all the indoor patients and their attendants in the DHQ Hospital and Trauma Centre Hafizabad here.

At a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Gourmet Chief Executive Zubair Nawaz Chatha agreed to provide the facility in the hospital and the trauma centre. On the occasion, he also pledged to provide cooked meal to the poor workers. The DC expressed gratitude to the Gourmet chief executive for his noble service.

Meanwhile, local citizens appreciated the DC for his efforts to make the DHQ Hospital and Trauma Centre functional. They also praised him for providing free medicines to the indoor patients, expanding emergency ward, establishing playgrounds and retrieving the occupied land in front of the hospital. They termed DC Randhawa a ray of hope for residents of Hafizabad, saying he has taken unprecedented steps for uplift of the district.