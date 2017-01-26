ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that due to improvements in governance and introduction of reforms, Pakistan's has improved its ranking by nine spots and is moved by Transparency International from one-third bottom-line countries to one-third middle countries.

Pakistan is the only country in south Asia, which has improved its ranking and in the region it is only behind China, which has improved its ranking by 12 points, Ahsan Iqbal said, while addressing a press conference here regarding recent report by the Transparency International which has shown a decrease in corruption in Pakistan.

He said that in 2013 Pakistan was among the most corrupt countries of the world however during the past three years the country’s position had improved and vowed that Pakistan would be brought to the top one-third countries of the world in transparency ranking, during their tenure.

Iqbal said that transparency in governance was evident from the fact that during the last three years the opposition failed to bring a single case to the court on charges of corruption against the incumbent government.

It is the journey of turnaround in almost all the indicators as in 2013 Pakistan was declared the most dangerous country by Newsweek magazine as yearly 4,000 incidents of terrorism were reported.

In 2013, terrorists besieged the state but now the situation has reversed and the terrorists were on the run, he claimed.

Iqbal said that the present government took the economy out of crisis of 2013 to a new level of stability.

He said that the foreign exchange reserves had increased three folds from just $8 billion to $24 billion.

"Pakistan improved its ranking by nine spots," he remarked.

Pakistan is heading towards inclusion in the top one-third countries of the world in transparency ranking, he added.

The minister expressed the hope that during the coming two years, six per cent growth rate would be achieved.

He was of the view that in order to accommodate youth and generate employment opportunities for two million people every year, the country needed to achieve growth of six to seven per cent in the years to come.

Ahsan warned that if this growth rate was not consistently achieved the demographic dividend of the country would turn into a demographic disaster.

The minister said that Rs1 trillion was invested in infrastructure projects to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

He said that the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the Asian Development Bank, Moody's, Goldman Sachs, JETRO, Nielson and other international institutions acknowledged economic improvement in Pakistan.

The betterment in investment environment is evident from the fact that a Dutch company would be investing $400 million to acquire a local food company.

Similarly, French motor company, Renault was interested in setting up a car manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistan was left behind as many countries including Malaysia, India and Singapore and even Bangladesh raced ahead in terms of export growth in 2013.

However, the minister warned that any political crisis and uncertainty in the country would dampen the momentum of economic growth achieved by the country.

“I have one word for the people who are making hue and cry against the government that the country is in take off mode, please do not disturb," Iqbal said.

He warned that any political crisis would be detrimental for investment and would derail the current pace of development.