MIRPUR (AJK)-Acting Prime Minister Tariq Farooq disclosed here on Tuesday that the annual development budget of Azad Jammu & Kashmir is being increased from Rs12 billion to Rs21 billion following the upcoming implementation of the National Finance Commission Award.

It will benefit AJK territory with the due national financial resources for turning the liberated territory into a welfare state, he said while addressing a press conference. He continued that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would visit Mirpur next month to announce the mega development financial package for the speedy progress and prosperity of Azad Jammu Kashmir. He pointed out that Prime Minister will announce some major development projects for the state during his forthcoming visit to the area.

“The upcoming financial package by the government of Pakistan would be the manifestation of the pre-elections commitment made by the PML-N to the people of AJK,” he said.

He said that since the PML-N came to power following its landslide victory in the general elections held in the state six months ago, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider led incumbent regime has succeeded in devising its initial policy to benefit and ameliorate the life style of the common man in the liberated area. He said that the healthy policy devised in a short span of time was primarily aimed to give a better and conducive shape to the concept of ruling in AJK.

The acting prime minister said that the implementation of accelerating the Kashmiris struggle for right to self-determination, pro-active rule coupled with good governance and the sustainable development of all parts of AJK are atop the priorities of the government.

He disclosed that government of Pakistan has principally agreed to enhance water usage charges and share of NFC award to the AJK government. He underlined that NFC share of AJK will enhance from existing 12 billion to 21 billion rupees. Similarly, AJK will receive eight billion rupees under water user charges.

Referring to the untiring and categorical move by the AJK government to bring AJK on the path of good governance, he said that all the government and autonomous departs of AJK would be cleaned of corrupt and incapable officials inducted by the PPP-led government in AJK under the prejudice of political affiliations, nepotism, favoritism and vested interests. He said that the corrupt officials would be brought to justice through a process of revised and indiscriminate accountability process.

He said that all the government and autonomous departments would be cleaned of corrupt and incapable officials inducted by the PPP-led government in AJK under the prejudice of political affiliations, nepotism, favoritism and vested interests.

Tariq Farooq said that the upcoming measure to replace the incapable remnants of the outgoing regime is primarily aimed at restoring the sanctity of merit, justice and good governance.

He recalled that because of the massive corruption, malpractices, irregularities and power abuse in the public-sector departments during the immediate-past coalition government in AJK, the institutions were weaken while bad governance thrived, he observed.

He declared that the government has decided to make all the government institutions clean of the unlawful, unconstitutional and uncalled for inductions in the state-run institutions of all cadres. He underlined that the government has introduced the National Testing Service to ensure the upcoming appointments against vacant positions in the government departments in AJK purely under the principle of merit.

Referring to the formation of new Public Service Commission in AJK, he said that some matters related to the PSC were subjudice. “It is the desire of the government to remove the genuine grievances and objections to this direction,” he vowed.

Referring to the upcoming gigantic project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said CPEC will equally benefit AJK and Pakistan as AJK was included in the fast-paced socio-economic progress and prosperity. He pointed out that AJK would have one mega industrial zone at Bhimber out of total eight industrial units under CPEC. The industrial city of Mirpur, he said, would also emerge as the latest industrial zone with the all required infrastructural facilities including gas, water and electricity

He said that CPEC also involved the Triple ‘M’ dual carriage expressway from Mansehra, which, he added, will boost trade activities in the region.

He said that in view of the historical geographical links of Gilgit-Baltistan with Jammu & Kashmir State, GB is being linked with Azad Jammu & Kashmir through new route connecting Neelam Valley of AJK through ancient Shounter Nullah route. He said that said project of abridging AJK with GB is under serious consideration of the government of Pakistan.

The AJK government is encouraging public private partnership investment in hydropower and tourism sectors. Overseas Kashmirs and Pakistanis would also be welcomed for investment in the region. He said complaint cells are being established at regional and district level to address reservations of overseas Kashmiris.

The acting PM said work on pending development projects under PSDP would be launched soon. He said the government is introducing reforms in the institutions to enhance their performance, make these free of political interference and public serving. Facilities in the existing education institutions would be enhance and staff deficiency overcome.

Similarly, he said, emergency services in eleven major hospitals in AJK would be improved. Responding to series of questions the acting PM said administrative reforms committee was working on elimination of corruption in institutions. An accountability bill would soon be moved in the legislative assembly to ensure accountability across the board, he said.

To another question, Ch Tariq Farooq said that ensuring the dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice to the aspirant common man in AJK is also the priority of the government. To achieve the task, the government is considering for legislation, he said.