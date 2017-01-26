SAHIWAL- An alleged bandit was killed in a shootout with police and five others fled the scene here near Chak 77-5R in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to police, a gang of six robbers barged into the cattle-pen of businessman Muhammad Ilyas Jutt in the wee hours and were loading buffaloes onto a pickup van. The outlaws also tied up employees of the businessman. However as villagers smelt some wrongdoings, they chased down the bandits but came across intense gunshots fired by the outlaws. The villagers retaliated with fire but in the meantime, hearing to the gunshots, patrolling team of the Noor Shah Police also arrived at the scene. The police and villagers managed to catch one the robbers but he was shot dead by their accomplices who fled the scene under the cover of darkness. The dead robber later was identified as Ali Ahmed Mujahid alias Mujahid Khokar, a resident of Chak 106-9L.

The Noor Shah Police shifted the dead body to DHQ hospital for autopsy and registered a case.