Lawmakers had their hands on each others throats after several opposition members alleged a federal minister had passed derogatory remarks against a party chief, reported Waqt News on Thursday.

The scuffles broke out when five members from the opposition parties requested National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to submit a privileged motion against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reportedly chanted slogans against the government during Shah Mehmood Qureshi's address in the house. This led to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a federal minister from the ruling PML-N, to ask Qureshi to calm down PTI lawmakers.

When the sloganeering continued, Abbasi again reportedly approached Qureshi but could not speak to him as he was intercepted by PTI lawmakers, who alleged Abbasi had passed derogatory remarks against their party chief Imran Khan.

The decorum of the lower house deteriorated and scuffles broke out between the opposition and government members. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq suspended the session for 15 minutes. PTI and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), however, walked out from the session in protest.