ISLAMABAD - British Ambassador to Afghanistan Dominic Jermey accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Wednesday met the National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt General (retired) Nasser Khan Janjua and discussed prevailing situation in Afghanistan and matters concerning regional security and stability.

The adviser, while talking to the British envoy said that peace in Afghanistan was pre-requisite for stability in the whole region.

He further said that Pakistan envisaged cordial bilateral relations with Afghanistan, based on mutual trust and cooperation.

To this end, Lt Gen Janjua reassured that Pakistan would extend all possible help and would fully support the international community’s efforts for reconciliation in Afghanistan and stability in the region.

The NSA added that Pakistan and Afghanistan were close neighbours and Pakistan believed in a shared vision of future with its war-torn neighbour.

He equally emphasised the need for positive and pro-active role by the Afghan Government for achieving political reconciliation within their country.

Janjua said that cooperative framework based on positive engagement and politically-driven approaches in Afghanistan were more likely to bring about enduring solutions.

The NSA appreciated the role of the UK in maintaining regional peace, stability and cooperation in counter terrorism.