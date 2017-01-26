BAHAWALNAGAR - Though the police have been coming down hard on drug-peddlers across the district, there are black sheep in the department who are allegedly patronising them.

The report of a survey conducted by this correspondent blows the lid off an alleged nexus between a police official Waseem Naz and drug-peddlers. According to the report, Waseem, posted at the Bahawalnagar Saddr Police, has crossed the limits in friendship with Allah Ditta Baloch, a notorious thief and drug-peddler. In a photo session, the cop even put his police cap on the head of Allah Ditta. It has been learnt that Allah Ditta has been allegedly greasing Waseem’s palms for getting information about the police plans regarding action against the drug-peddlers to “avoid arrest or wrath.”

A source informed the CIA police that drugs were recovered from Allah Ditta during a raid but case of illegal arms was registered against him in the B-Division Police station.

Despite effective steps of the police against drug-peddlers, the criminal-cop nexus is a serious threat not only to security of the people but also to reputation of the police department.