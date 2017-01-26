Dhaka - Pakistan High Commissioner in Dhaka Rafiuzzaman Siddqui has been summoned and asked to tell his government to “strengthen” the presence of security personnel in all Bangladesh missions in his country, reported Bangladeshi media.

Siddqui met the director general of South Asia Wing on Wednesday afternoon, the Bangladeshi foreign ministry said.

He was told “to bring the issue of safety and security of the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Islamabad, the Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi and their staff to the attention of the competent authority of Pakistan”, according to a foreign ministry statement.

He was also reminded that “it is the responsibility of the host government to ensure that the premises of the diplomatic mission remain protected at all times from any unwanted or offensive activities”.

The foreign ministry, however, did not make it clear what prompted it to summon the high commissioner and convey the security concerns. But a Bangladesh diplomat in a Pakistan mission told bdnews24.com that a firecracker exploded just outside the Karachi mission on Tuesday.

“It was not strong, but we informed the local police and also our foreign ministry in Dhaka,” the diplomat, requesting not to be named, said.