QUETTA - Downpour with respites in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan that entered third consecutive day yesterday severely damaged scores of mud houses.

Reportedly, scores of roofs and walls collapsed in various districts on account of rains which triggered flash floods in waterways.

According to details, a rain-related casualty was reported in Mastung when a roof collapsed killing a woman while three labourers sustained wounds in Chaman. Another woman was injured when a roof caved in after torrential rains in Khanozai. The downpour is also wreaking havoc in Quetta and other districts where dozens of mud houses were damaged.

Rains continued lashing Quetta, Muslim Bagh, Loralai, Kan Mehtarzai, Harnai, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Nokandi, Turbat, Kohlu, Ziarat, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah Dera Bugti, Kalat, Mastung, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Ghagai, Dalbandi and Washuk on the third consecutive day.

Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and MPA Manzoor Khan Kakar who distributed relief items among snowfall-affected families in Quetta said the provincial government was making all-out efforts to facilitate the victims.

“The Punjab government has extended relief work to Balochistan on which we are thankful to CM Shehbaz Sharif,” Sarfaraz Bugti said.

Snowfall continued in various parts of Balochistan, Bugti said, adding the Provincial Disaster Management Authority was providing facilities to stranded people. The minister affirmed downpour and snowfall had affected Quetta, Kalat and Zhob divisions while the government was handling the situation.

He averred a survey would also be carried out after completing rescue operations for detailed assessments of the damages caused by rains and snowfall in Balochistan.

Seven die in road mishaps

At least seven people were killed in different road mishaps in Balochistan on Wednesday.

In the first incident, five people were killed and three others injured when a Dera Ismail Khan –bound vehicle fell down into a ravine.

According to Levies sources, the incident took place in Dana Sar area when the vehicle fell down into a ravine killing five people of a family. The dead included three men and two women while three more of the same family sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities.

Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has expressed grief over the sad traffic incident which claimed five precious lives of a family. He ordered authorities concerned to provide the injured all available medical facilities.

In another road mishap, a motorcyclist Abdul Khaliq was killed in provincial capital on Wednesday when a bus hit his bike in Kachhi Baig area. He sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to his wounds.

A motorcyclist Noor Khan also lost his life in Akhtarabad area of Quetta in a road incident.

Two kids die of gas leakage in Quetta

Two kids were suffocated to death in Quetta on Wednesday due to gas leakage.

The incident took place in Sabzal Road area. The dead were shifted to Sandeman Civil Hospital Quetta. The bodies were handed over to family members after medico-legal formalties.