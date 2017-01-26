Eating off PTI’s plate!

ISLAMABAD - Maryam Safdar’s counsel’s reliance on documents submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), instead of producing any authentic papers in defence of his client is irritating the bench trying to find the truth in Panama leaks case.

The issue before this bench is not property of Sharif family but the honesty of the defendants, especially the prime minister of the country.

Shahid Hamid, who represents Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, his son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar, and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, is refuting the allegations levelled by the petitioners.

In three-hour long submission on Wednesday, the lawyer pointed out discrepancies in the PTI documents.

Showing different signatures on the Nescol resolution and the trust deed, he tried to establish that the documents the PTI has filed are forged – a contention which for a few moments tilted the case in his favour. But it did not last long as Maryam’s Trust Deed and her interview to a private TV channel invited a volley of questions from the bench.

Though Shahid Hamid responded to all of the questions but he failed to satisfy the five-member bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

The court directed him to respond as to how Maryam was the trustee of the two companies – Nescol and Neilsen, prove that Hussain Nawaz owns London flats, instead of Maryam, and when the bearer certificates, mentioned in the Qatari’s letter, were transferred in the name of Hussain Nawaz.

The court also sought the detail of the properties distributed among the heirs of Mian Muhammad Sharif after his demise in 2012.

The judges used magnifying glass to examine Maryam’s signature on two documents but concluded it is the job of the writing expert.

Not giving too much importance to issue of alleged forged documents, they asked Shahid if those were false. The bench also asked which authentic documents the defence counsels had produced before the court, instead of just digging up the PTI submitted documents.

Most of the documents the PTI and other petitioners have filed are downloaded from the internet and they are the copies of the emails of Mossack Fonseca and Minerva Company.

The documents, which the respondents have filed, are not relevant to the basic issue – money trail and ownership of properties. The respondents’ documents not only contain clerical errors, but glaring mistakes, the court noted.

As for the attendance, Courtroom No 2 was crowded on Wednesday.

Imran Khan, Jehangir Tareen, who in the last two hearings had lost interest, reached court in the morning and witnessed the proceeding till the end of the hearing.

The PTI workers and the anchorpersons of some TV channels, who usually would blast the court in talk shows, also come to hear the case. Throughout the proceedings they kept talking to each other, disturbing the reporters covering the case.

The PTI workers were not only chatting with each other but they also jostled and abused the reporters. A PTI woman worker, Nilofer Qazi Afridi, misbehaved with a woman reporter and passed remarks against the judges. The same woman worker in the morning broke the glass at the apex court’s main entrance office, but later on she blamed it on the policemen.

Spokesman for the PTI Fawwad Chaudhry has assured the Press Association of the Supreme Court to take action against her.

Shahid Hamid’s arguments regarding Maryam’s interview and the trust deed were not convincing. His explanation that it was not a pre-planned interview could not satisfy the bench members.

In an interview with Sana Bucha, anchorperson of Geo TV, the PM’s daughter had denied having any property in and outside Pakistan in her own name, or in the name of her father or brothers. She also stated in that interview that she lived in the house of her father.

Two transcripts of the interview have been filed by the PTI and the PM’s children. But wordings in both of them is different, therefore the judges asked Shahid Hamid to submit another transcript of the interview.

Shahid Hamid on Tuesday had argued the issue of Maryam Safdar’s dependency on PM Nawaz Sharif but he would further argue this issue on Thursday (today).

He did not dispute maintainability of the petitions but asked the court that it has to keep in mind the laws and constitutional provisions in deciding this case under Article 184(3) of Constitution.

He has raised the question whether a disputed question of fact involving private parties could be determined under Article 184(3) of Constitution jurisdiction. The consul asserted that Maryam was an ordinary citizen, as being a daughter of prime minister does mean she is a government functionary.

