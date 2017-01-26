ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is trying to draw 700,000 officials from different government institutions for the next general elections to be held next year. Their training would start from June this year.

According to the ECP, these officials would prepare training material and logistic arrangements in consultation with the stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the ECP has received names of 50,000 officers from the provincial and federal governments last month as polling staff and their training is underway.

These officers as per the ECP’s requirement are to be posted in those departments in January 2018; are 55 years age or below; and are computer literate and can use smart phones.

Training of regular staff and officers of the ECP has already started in the Federal Election Academy and Postal Staff College Islamabad.