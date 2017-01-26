HAFIZABAD-The Pakistan Kissan Board (PKB) has demanded the government to announce a substantial package for the promotion of the agriculture sector.

Addressing a Kissan convention in Jalalpur Bhattian, PKB President Ch Nisar Ahmed and Vice President Amanullah Chatha criticised unrealistic policies of the government which resulting in huge loss to the cultivators. They said that the rice and cotton crops have been badly affected due to the government’s anti-cultivator polices. They said the government has restored the subsidy on fertilizers but at the same time, it has increased the prices of diesel oil and lubricants which will aggravate the farmers’ problems. “The government has announced Rs180 billion for the industrial sector but no package has been announced for the agriculture sector so far,” they regretted.

Ulema urge unity to thwart anti-Islam designs

Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen Council has called on Ulema of different schools of thought to forge unity to thwart the evil designs of anti-Islam forces which were out to create chaos in the Muslim world.

At a meeting held here on Tuesday, they cautioned the Muslims that infidels are hell bent on creating unnecessary differences between Muslims of different schools of thought. “The objective behind their evil designs is to create anarchy in the Muslim world which requires the Muslims to unite at one platform and foil their conspiracies,” they advised. They said that the Muslims of all sects are determined to protect Namoos-e-Risalat and never hesitate to sacrifice their lives in this regard.

Maulana Nasrullah Khan Bhatti, JUP-N Punjab President Syed Wasim-ul-Hassan Naqvi, JUI-F leader Allama Ahmed Saeed and Liaqat Zawar Khannu attended the meeting.