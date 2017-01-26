ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that there is no link of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with the Panama Case.

Talking to the media outside Supreme Court in Islamabad, she said Maryam Nawaz is an independent women and she is a regular taxpayer. All documents showing that Maryam Nawaz is not dependent on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have been submitted before the court.

She said that Imran Khan is also retreating from the case as he has failed to produce any evidence in support of his allegations.

The Minister said that all ambiguities created by Imran Khan around tax evasion and money laundering will also stand cleared when the counsel of the sons of the Prime Minister will present his arguments on Friday (today).

Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that not a single allegation by opponents has been proved yet in Supreme Court.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is giving explanation for three generations before the court.

He said the lawyer of Maryam Nawaz is giving arguments about her dependency on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Minister said that it is also established in the court that Maryam Nawaz is not dependent of the prime minister. “She has no public office,” he asserted.

He reiterated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has no evidence against Sharif family in Panama Papers case and is doing negative propaganda against them.

Chaudhry said that Imran Khan is afraid that he will have to contest Maryam Nawaz in the elections.