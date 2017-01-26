ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria on Thursday said Kashmiri people hope that the international community will make India pay for their crimes against humanity in the occupied valley.

Speaking during his weekly press briefing in Islamabad, he said, “January 25 reminds us all the massacre of more than 25 innocent defenceless Kashmiris in Hundwara of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) in 1990.”

“The horrific massacre was committed by the Indian occupation forces just three days after they massacred more than 50 Kashmiris in Gawkadal on January 21, 1990,” he said.

“On both the occasions the Indian forces had unleashed terror on peaceful protesters,” he said.

“The perpetrators of the two massacres that I mentioned are yet to face justice while victims’ families have been suffering from the unforgettable and unbearable pain for 27 years,” he asserted.

“The two massacres were among one and a half dozen massacres that Indian occupation forces have committed since 1990,” he said.

“Currently, the situation in IoK is getting worse. The killing, arbitrary arrests and fake encounters of Kashmiris continue and their fundamental rights are being denied constantly,” he said.

He reiterated that, “The international community must act to hold India accountable for their crimes against humanity.”



“At the end of an extensive three-hour long debate on Kashmir in the House of Commons, United Kingdom (UK), the House resolved that ‘It notes the escalation in violence and breaches of international human rights on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir; calls on the Government to raise the matter at the United Nations (UN); and further calls on the Government to encourage Pakistan and India to commence peace negotiations to establish a long-term solution on the future governance of Kashmir based on the right of the Kashmiri people to determine their own future in accordance with the provisions of UN Security Council resolutions.”

Nafees Zakaria informed that, “The Civil Society members are holding many more events across Pakistan, Europe and North America on the human rights violations in IoK and Kashmir dispute.”

“I also wish to inform you with satisfaction that as a result of our extensive diplomatic efforts, Dr. Sania Nishter, our candidate for the post of Director General World Health Organization (DG WHO), is now among the three finalists,” he added.

The Spokesperson also expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the horrific bomb blast in Parachinar last Sunday in which 26 of our innocent Pakistani brethren lost their lives.

He offered heartfelt condolences and sympathized with the bereaved families. He also prayed for the departed souls.

“Lastly, I am reminded of the painful episode of those young Pakistani young men who were lured by unscrupulous agents and faced untold hardship when they were kidnapped for ransom,” Zakaria said.

“We and their families owe our gratitude to the Turkish authorities whose timely action helped rescue them and safely reunite them with their loved ones in Pakistan,” he said.

“I am sure that this episode has raised general awareness among our youngsters and their families,” he said.

“It is absolutely essential for our youngsters to exercise extreme caution and avoid getting trapped by such elements that defraud them and place their lives in danger in foreign lands,” the Spokesperson remarked.