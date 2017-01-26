PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa home and tribal affairs department on Wednesday recommended suspending services of three interns of public prosecution department who were deported from Thailand on allegations of sexual harassment.

Sources on condition of anonymity said the three interns who were on probation period in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) prosecution department were sent for training to Thailand. However, the interns indulged themselves in immoral activities there.

According to details, the accused persons exchanged hard words with a female over capturing pictures inside a hotel swimming pool in Bangkok, capital of Thailand. The female complained the local police regarding their act and resultantly they were arrested and later deported to Pakistan. Other members of the batch reached Saturday night but the three were deported two days earlier before their scheduled arrival.

Four groups comprising of 25 prosecutors have been sent to Thailand under the US-funded programme where international prosecutors are awarding training to them.