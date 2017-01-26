Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday issued a statement in response to media reports that retired army chief Raheel Sharif had been allotted a 90-acre land, saying such allotments were made through a "constitutional provision".

"Allotment to Raheel Sharif is also under same [constitutional] provision and through government/army procedures," ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

"This debate with intent of maligning army also has the potential to create misunderstandings between state institutions thus considered detrimental to existing cohesion," the statement added.