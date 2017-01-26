SARGODHA/SIALKOT-A sessions court has turned down the bail application of a private school teacher who is accused of molesting a student.

The Urban Area police have lodged the FIR against Qari Asghar Ali on the charge of sexual assault on a student on August 4, 2016 during summer camp. Abdul Sattar (12), the student of the private school situated on Water Supply Road, told his parents that Asghar had sodomised him. The police filed the case and arrested the accused while people of the area protested against the school administration. Later, he submitted the bail application from jail which has been rejected by Additional District and Sessions Judge Farzana Shehzad Khan.

On the other side, one Umer Farooq (8) was criminally molested by accused Ali Raza in village Motra, Daska tehsil.

According to the FIR (No 32/2017) lodged by Rubina Kausar with Motra police station Under Section 377 PPC, her son Umer Farooq was playing in front of their house. Meanwhile, accused Ali Raza kidnapped him and took him to the nearby bushes. He molested the child and fled away, when some people gathered there after listening to the victim’s hue and cry. The child was admitted to Daska Hospital in critical condition. Police have registered a case with no arrest.