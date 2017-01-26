Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan alleged today that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif lied on the floor of the parliament as well as in the Supreme Court (SC).

While talking to media outside SC, PTI chairman said that Nawaz Sharif would have talked about Qatari letter in any of his speeches had it been real.

Imran Khan added that Hussain Nawaz did not mention Qatari letter in his interview as well. The whole opposition is demanding clarification from Sharif family, Khan continued.