ISLAMABAD - The two-day 12th round of Pakistan-Turkey high level military dialogue commenced in the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson of the ministry, Secretary Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hassan Shah led the Pakistan delegation while Turkish delegation was led by General Umit DUNDAR, Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff of Republic of Turkey, in the talks.

Meanwhile, General Umit DUNDAR, Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff, Turkey, called on Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence, in his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

He appreciated the time-tested role of Turkey in supporting Pakistan at all regional and international fora.

The historical and brotherly relations between both the brotherly countries were discussed and it was appreciated by both the sides.

He expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to deepen, broaden and strengthen its partnership with Turkey in all fields including defence cooperation to the optimum level.

The federal minister for defence lauded the democratic and development initiatives of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish General also expressed his similar sentiments for political and military leadership of Pakistan for moving ahead in all fields, particularly promotion of mutual cooperation in defence arena covering defence industries, training of armed forces personnel in each other’s country, exchange of visits, courses and frequent interaction between the armed forces. He also thanked Turkish General for attending IDEAS-2016 in November at Karachi and forthcoming Turkish Navy participation in AMAN-17 Exercise.