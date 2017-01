LAHORE : Brazil retained its place as world’s largest producer of sugarcane with 734 million tons production whereas Pakistan climbed up to fifth place with 55 million tons of production in 2016.

During same period, Pakistan’s arch rival India produced 342 million tons of sugarcane and moved up to third place.

Analysts believe that Pakistan can move up to third place if farmers cultivate sugarcane as recommended by agricultural experts and use latest technology.